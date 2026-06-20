Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Purchases Shares of 26,104 Entergy Corporation $ETR

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,104 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of Entergy by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Entergy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $111.08 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $118.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.93.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore set a $123.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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