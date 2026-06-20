Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,879 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $5,498,000. Darden Restaurants accounts for 1.8% of Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 926.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 154 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company's stock.

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Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:DRI opened at $213.58 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $200.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $228.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 53.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Darden Restaurants's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $227.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Trending Headlines about Darden Restaurants

Here are the key news stories impacting Darden Restaurants this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer reaffirmed an Outperform rating and raised its price target to $235 , suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Oppenheimer reaffirmed an rating and raised its price target to , suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street expects earnings growth in Darden’s upcoming quarterly report, and Zacks said the company appears positioned for a potential earnings beat, which can support the stock ahead of results. Zacks

Wall Street expects in Darden’s upcoming quarterly report, and Zacks said the company appears positioned for a potential earnings beat, which can support the stock ahead of results. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted Darden’s shares rose in Thursday trading, but the stock still lagged the broader market, indicating only modest momentum rather than a clear catalyst-driven move. MarketWatch

MarketWatch noted Darden’s shares rose in Thursday trading, but the stock still lagged the broader market, indicating only modest momentum rather than a clear catalyst-driven move. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent analyst and preview articles highlight that investors are awaiting Darden’s fiscal Q4 results and are focused on operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS, but these pieces are more about positioning than a new fundamental development. The Globe and Mail

Several recent analyst and preview articles highlight that investors are awaiting Darden’s fiscal Q4 results and are focused on operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS, but these pieces are more about positioning than a new fundamental development. Negative Sentiment: Stephens reaffirmed an Equal Weight rating with a $210 target, implying limited downside/upside from current levels and reflecting a more cautious stance than bullish peers. Tickerreport.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $731,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,391.84. This represents a 92.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lindsay L. Koren sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $58,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $314,215.44. This represents a 15.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden's restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand's positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

Further Reading

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