Turning Point Brands, Inc. $TPB is 4D Advisors LLC's Largest Position

4D Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB - Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Turning Point Brands comprises about 6.8% of 4D Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. 4D Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Turning Point Brands worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,454,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $20,788,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,262 shares of the company's stock worth $53,578,000 after purchasing an additional 207,604 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 29,795.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 204,188 shares of the company's stock worth $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 203,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 869,747 shares of the company's stock worth $94,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $146.90.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.53%.The business had revenue of $124.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Turning Point Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Turning Point Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Turning Point Brands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research cut Turning Point Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Turning Point Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $118.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TPB

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In related news, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $366,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $846,114.10. This represents a 30.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc NYSE: TPB is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker's.

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