Turning Point Brands, Inc. $TPB Stock Position Lifted by AWH Capital L.P.

AWH Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB - Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,450 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Turning Point Brands makes up about 6.9% of AWH Capital L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AWH Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Turning Point Brands worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4D Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. 4D Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,526 shares of the company's stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 399,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,284,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 869,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Turning Point Brands

In other Turning Point Brands news, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $366,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,114.10. The trade was a 30.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TPB opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.67. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $124.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Turning Point Brands's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Turning Point Brands's payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPB

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc NYSE: TPB is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker's.

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