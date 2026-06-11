Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,034 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 66,896 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 74.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 968.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2,085.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the construction company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company's stock.

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Tutor Perini Stock Performance

TPC opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 2.06. Tutor Perini Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Tutor Perini's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Tutor Perini's payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tutor Perini

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $1,318,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 149,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,537.60. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company's stock.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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