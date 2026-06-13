Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC Shares Sold by JB Capital Partners LP

JB Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,554 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Tutor Perini accounts for approximately 5.9% of JB Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JB Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.97% of Tutor Perini worth $34,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,267 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,530 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 238,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,821 shares of the construction company's stock worth $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 1.7%

TPC stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Tutor Perini

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $1,318,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 149,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,259,537.60. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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