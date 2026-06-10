TWFG, Inc. $TWFG Holdings Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG - Free Report) by 114.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,490 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 511,469 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.71% of TWFG worth $27,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of TWFG by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 954,128 shares of the company's stock worth $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 52,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TWFG by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,711 shares of the company's stock worth $17,554,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in TWFG by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 593,744 shares of the company's stock worth $17,082,000 after buying an additional 51,083 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp grew its position in TWFG by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the company's stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TWFG by 57.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,478 shares of the company's stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 128,180 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Doak purchased 7,865 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $152,974.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 765,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,890,667.15. The trade was a 1.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 160,852 shares of company stock worth $3,034,663 in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWFG Stock Up 3.8%

TWFG stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. TWFG, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 94.71 and a quick ratio of 94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.46.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. TWFG had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TWFG, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWFG shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of TWFG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TWFG from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TWFG from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TWFG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TWFG currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on TWFG

About TWFG

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

Further Reading

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