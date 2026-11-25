Sachem Head Capital Management LP decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Twilio makes up approximately 0.9% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Twilio worth $35,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2,260.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 130 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,084 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.65, for a total value of $2,676,600.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $29,242,833.90. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total transaction of $4,203,055.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 178,863 shares in the company, valued at $52,054,498.89. This trade represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,256,548. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $180.73 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $246.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.77. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $308.40. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. Twilio had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Twilio from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Twilio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $269.48.

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Twilio Company Profile

Twilio provides cloud-based communications software that enables businesses to communicate with customers through applications and digital channels. Its platform offers APIs and related tools for integrating messaging, voice, video and email capabilities into software and customer workflows. Its offerings include programmable communications products, the Twilio Flex contact center platform, SendGrid email services, and Segment, a customer data platform. Twilio also provides tools for customer identity verification and engagement, helping organizations manage communications and customer data across their operations.

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