Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,992 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Twilio were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Trading Up 0.0%

TWLO stock opened at $209.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.36. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $1,829,966.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,798,215. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,166,800. The trade was a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,782,794 shares of company stock worth $337,372,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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