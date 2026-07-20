Twilio Inc. $TWLO Stake Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,548 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.52% of Twilio worth $99,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Twilio Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $207.54 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $238.48. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.Twilio's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $1,829,966.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,252 shares in the company, valued at $23,798,215. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,166,800. This trade represents a 61.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,805,780 shares of company stock valued at $342,166,703. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

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