Twilio Inc. $TWLO Stock Holdings Decreased by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,517 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 39,778 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Twilio were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Twilio Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE TWLO opened at $209.31 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $238.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 327.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $192.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.Twilio's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $207.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $1,829,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,798,215. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,166,800. This represents a 61.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,798,509 shares of company stock valued at $339,468,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

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