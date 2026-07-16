Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 205.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.9% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 632 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $269.76 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $427.00 to $423.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDX

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 5,042 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,431.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,309,477.04. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $313.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.88 and a 12-month high of $345.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.56 and a 200-day moving average of $349.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.40. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 4.68%.The firm had revenue of $25.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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