Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,531 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,389 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $132.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company's 50 day moving average price is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $114.83 and a 52 week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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