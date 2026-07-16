Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 139.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,880 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.10.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

Key Stories Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.15%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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