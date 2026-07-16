Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,542,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,941.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,406,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $285,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,488 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $208,891,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $212,979,000 after buying an additional 1,037,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $165,564,000 after buying an additional 628,082 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

View Our Latest Report on KEYS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at $43,860,996.12. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $323.26 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.85 and a 1-year high of $374.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $342.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.Keysight Technologies's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

See Also

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