Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,529 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Synopsys Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $425.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.18 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $473.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys's revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $570.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synopsys

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

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