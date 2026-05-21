Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 178.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,394 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

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Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm's fifty day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $85.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Corteva's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Corteva's payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Corteva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Corteva

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,289.50. The trade was a 50.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Further Reading

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