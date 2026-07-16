Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,189 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $341.62 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $326.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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