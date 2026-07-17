Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes $916,000 Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAL. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Ralliant by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,214,679 shares of the company's stock worth $621,849,000 after buying an additional 1,434,376 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,200,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralliant by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,973,001 shares of the company's stock worth $253,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,096,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ralliant by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,059,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,674,000 after purchasing an additional 187,898 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RAL shares. Vertical Research cut Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ralliant from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ralliant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RAL

Ralliant Stock Performance

NYSE:RAL opened at $66.99 on Friday. Ralliant Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 58.55%.The business had revenue of $534.60 million for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.690 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ralliant's payout ratio is currently -1.83%.

Ralliant Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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