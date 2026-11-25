Twin Peaks Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Twin Peaks Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $22,218,775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $16,341,405,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $12,831,376,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $6,631,466,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $5,910,083,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $252.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company's fifty day moving average price is $255.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $287.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $333.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $329.00 to $326.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.73.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total value of $3,729,330.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,495,895.63. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas Herrington sold 6,362 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,646.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 488,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,755,580.35. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Investors following AMZN have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s reported acquisition of Decart’s AI optimization technology and team could help improve performance and lower costs for its Trainium chips, while reducing reliance on Nvidia’s software ecosystem. The deal is reportedly valued at about $7.5 billion; its strategic payoff will depend on execution. Article: Amazon's Decart acquisition

Amazon’s reported acquisition of Decart’s AI optimization technology and team could help improve performance and lower costs for its Trainium chips, while reducing reliance on Nvidia’s software ecosystem. The deal is reportedly valued at about $7.5 billion; its strategic payoff will depend on execution. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon launched 36 satellites for its Leo broadband service, a step forward in its effort to compete with Starlink. However, reports also describe the business as struggling to catch up, leaving the longer-term opportunity dependent on deployment and execution. Article: Amazon launches satellites

Amazon launched 36 satellites for its Leo broadband service, a step forward in its effort to compete with Starlink. However, reports also describe the business as struggling to catch up, leaving the longer-term opportunity dependent on deployment and execution. Negative Sentiment: Several senior Amazon executives, including CEO Andy Jassy and CFO Brian Olsavsky, reported stock sales. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which may temper their significance as a signal about near-term business prospects. SEC filing: CFO stock sale

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a technology and e-commerce company founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 as an online bookstore. It has since grown into a global business serving consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises and content creators. Amazon operates online stores and marketplaces, where it sells products directly and enables third-party sellers to reach customers. Its other businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related services; digital advertising; Prime memberships; and entertainment offerings such as streaming video and music.

Further Reading

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