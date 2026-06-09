Twin Tree Management LP Has $947,000 Stake in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,006 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,363 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP's holdings in UL Solutions were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in UL Solutions by 18.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in UL Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UL Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in UL Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the company's stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in UL Solutions by 11.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,521 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULS shares. Zacks Research upgraded UL Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on UL Solutions to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised UL Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UL Solutions from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on UL Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Friedrich Hecker sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,887.20. This trade represents a 23.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $1,144,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 188,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,250.18. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 64,980 shares of company stock worth $6,217,938 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

UL Solutions Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.45. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $107.54.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $748.50 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 11.24%.The company's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. UL Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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