Twin Tree Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,507 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP's holdings in Marriott International were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Marriott International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,465,420 shares of the company's stock worth $381,654,000 after buying an additional 124,759 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 73,759 shares of the company's stock worth $19,210,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 386,638 shares of the company's stock worth $100,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,547 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,762,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Marriott International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 41,237 shares of the company's stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MAR stock opened at $393.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.12. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.55 and a 52-week high of $398.96.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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