State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,017,072 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,447,992 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.81% of Twist Bioscience worth $583,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 156.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,660 shares of the company's stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $523,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,948 shares of the company's stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 780,419 shares of the company's stock worth $150,808,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the period.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $187.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $137.00 target price on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $107.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TWST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,007 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $136,347.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 105,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,301,625. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $384,810.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,335,218.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,709 shares of company stock valued at $75,982,829. Insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $147.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $219.71.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $126.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.55 million. Twist Bioscience's revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a biotechnology company that uses a silicon-based platform to manufacture synthetic DNA. Its technology supports the production of many DNA sequences in parallel for research and commercial applications. The company provides synthetic genes, gene fragments and oligonucleotide pools, as well as tools for next-generation sequencing, including target-enrichment products. Through its biopharma business, Twist also offers antibody discovery and related services to support the development of therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Twist Bioscience, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Twist Bioscience wasn't on the list.

While Twist Bioscience currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report