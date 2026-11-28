EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,967 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,517,668 shares during the quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.'s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,357 shares of the company's stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

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Twist Bioscience Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $219.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.96.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $123.55 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. Twist Bioscience's revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $187.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $215.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Twist Bioscience in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dennis Cho sold 949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $128,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 62,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,508,536. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,811,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,643. This trade represents a 71.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 468,709 shares of company stock valued at $75,982,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a biotechnology company that manufactures synthetic DNA using a silicon-based platform. Its products include synthetic genes, oligonucleotides and large collections of DNA sequences designed for research and commercial applications. The company serves customers in areas including pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, academic science, agriculture and industrial biology. Its offerings support applications such as drug discovery, antibody development, genetic research and next-generation sequencing.

Further Reading

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