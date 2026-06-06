Two Seas Capital LP Has $28.84 Million Holdings in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Two Seas Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,482 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Nebius Group makes up about 0.6% of Two Seas Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Two Seas Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Nebius Group worth $28,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,584 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,425,913.20. The trade was a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Boaz Tal sold 5,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.39, for a total transaction of $1,016,889.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 80,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,101,540.06. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 694,898 shares of company stock valued at $130,681,379 over the last 90 days.

Nebius Group Trading Down 12.3%

NBIS opened at $227.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 4.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.98. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.84.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.00.

View Our Latest Report on NBIS

Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Nebius stock is being pressured by a hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs report, which reinforced concerns that interest rates may stay higher for longer and weighed on high-growth tech names. Article: Why Is Nebius Stock Falling On Friday?

Nebius stock is being pressured by a hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs report, which reinforced concerns that interest rates may stay higher for longer and weighed on high-growth tech names. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment was also hurt by additional insider selling, including CTO Danila Shtan’s sale of 15,678 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, following earlier CFO selling this week. Article: Danila Shtan insider transaction

Investor sentiment was also hurt by additional insider selling, including CTO Danila Shtan’s sale of 15,678 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, following earlier CFO selling this week. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Nebius’ rapid AI cloud expansion, including acquisitions such as Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai, which could support longer-term growth but do not appear to be driving today’s move. Article: How Are Acquisitions Strengthening Nebius' AI Cloud Platform?

Recent commentary continues to highlight Nebius’ rapid AI cloud expansion, including acquisitions such as Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai, which could support longer-term growth but do not appear to be driving today’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive overall on Nebius’ AI demand and revenue growth, with recent pieces emphasizing strong contract momentum and a still-bullish long-term outlook. Article: Why Nebius Needs An Offering For Every Customer Type

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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