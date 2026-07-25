TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM - Free Report) by 420.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519,657 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,227,627 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.37% of TXNM Energy worth $88,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in TXNM Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 893,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in TXNM Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 346,186 shares of the company's stock worth $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TXNM Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,787 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at $14,562,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company's stock.

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TXNM Energy Trading Up 0.1%

TXNM opened at $58.34 on Friday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.64 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $504.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $506.24 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. TXNM Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 121.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXNM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TXNM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.25.

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TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM - Free Report).

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