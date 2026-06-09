TXO Partners LP $TXO Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO - Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.92% of TXO Partners worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in TXO Partners by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in TXO Partners by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in TXO Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,807,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,402,000 after buying an additional 52,903 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,402,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TXO Partners by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 382,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 107,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company's stock.

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TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TXO opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. TXO Partners LP has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $16.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $753.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.30). TXO Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $28.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TXO Partners LP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from TXO Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. TXO Partners's dividend payout ratio is -78.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TXO Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TXO Partners from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of TXO Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TXO Partners currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.50.

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Insider Activity at TXO Partners

In related news, Director Bob R. Simpson purchased 369,153 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,134,918.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,190,000. This trade represents a 4.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,260,000 shares of company stock worth $29,816,717 in the last ninety days.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional resource plays in the United States. The firm holds working interests in producing and non-producing acreage, primarily targeting liquids-rich areas to optimize cash flow generation and capital efficiency. Its core business involves identifying under-developed assets, engineering cost-effective drilling programs and applying advanced completion techniques to enhance well performance.

The company’s operations are concentrated in key domestic basins, where horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracturing have unlocked significant reserves.

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