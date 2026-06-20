Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Position Trimmed by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,275 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises 3.8% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $13,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 103 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.87.

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Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TYL stock opened at $279.18 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.09 and a twelve month high of $621.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.27 and a 200 day moving average of $365.97.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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