Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Purchased by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,433 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $660,089,000 after buying an additional 43,421 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 111,702 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,707,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,571 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,424,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,644 shares of the technology company's stock worth $101,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $921,035,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $316.70 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $270.71 and a one year high of $621.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company's fifty day moving average is $304.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.42.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $472.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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