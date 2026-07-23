Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,240 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Tyler Technologies worth $43,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bayban acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $470.47.

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Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $283.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $270.71 and a one year high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Tyler Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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