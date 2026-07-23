Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,557 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 31,166 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Tyler Technologies worth $26,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 5.3%

TYL opened at $283.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.71 and a 52 week high of $621.34. The business's 50 day moving average is $304.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.17.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $470.47.

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About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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