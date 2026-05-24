Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Stake Trimmed by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,650 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 49,800 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.61% of Tyler Technologies worth $119,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 850,103 shares of the technology company's stock worth $444,740,000 after purchasing an additional 301,885 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $314,302,000 after purchasing an additional 252,488 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $106,740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,805,036 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 234,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 290,511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $151,984,000 after purchasing an additional 190,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $543.00 price objective (down from $671.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $313.54 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $283.71 and a one year high of $621.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 5,174 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.93, for a total transaction of $1,914,017.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,437.22. The trade was a 40.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Teed purchased 1,600 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $309.91 per share, with a total value of $495,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,119.38. The trade was a 45.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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