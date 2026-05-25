Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Stock Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 591.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $313.54 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $332.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.26. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.71 and a twelve month high of $621.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,624 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.14, for a total value of $567,003.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,849,743.72. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,353.40. This represents a 14.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,721. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tyler Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyler Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Tyler Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here