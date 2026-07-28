Tyra Biosciences, Inc. $TYRA Shares Sold by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP lowered its position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA - Free Report) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,055 shares of the company's stock after selling 251,509 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP's holdings in Tyra Biosciences were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 14.5% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JonesTrading started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of TYRA opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyra Biosciences Profile

Tyra Biosciences NASDAQ: TYRA is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

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