First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,177 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 326,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Tyson Foods worth $58,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 272.8% in the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.3% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,323 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Adam Deckinger sold 20,357 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,322,594.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,176.58. This trade represents a 33.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $63.59 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $69.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. is a food company based in Springdale, Arkansas, with roots dating to 1935, when John W. Tyson began hauling chickens for sale. The company produces and markets chicken, beef, pork and prepared foods. Its products include fresh and frozen meat, value-added protein products and prepared meals. They are sold under brands such as Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park and Wright, as well as through private-label offerings. Tyson serves retail, foodservice and industrial customers in the United States and international markets.

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