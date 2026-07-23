Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,700 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Tyson Foods worth $53,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,942 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 818 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company's 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Tyson Foods's payout ratio is 160.63%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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