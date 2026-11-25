State Street Corp trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,294,964 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,027,812 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.06% of Tyson Foods worth $722,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,768,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $897,853,000 after buying an additional 752,067 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 324.2% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 496,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,112,000 after acquiring an additional 379,816 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,225,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,537,000 after acquiring an additional 294,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,610,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,195,000 after acquiring an additional 243,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $11,267,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Adam Deckinger sold 20,357 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,322,594.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,176.58. The trade was a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $69.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.7%

Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.63%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc. is a food company focused on protein production and prepared foods. Its businesses include chicken, beef and pork products, as well as ready-to-eat and other prepared foods sold to retail customers, food-service operators and industrial buyers. The company's products are marketed under brands including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park and Wright. Offerings range from fresh and frozen meat to deli products, sausages, bacon and prepared meals. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, the company is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

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