U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,519. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.76 and a fifty-two week high of $410.98. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $375.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.38. The firm has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report).

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