U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,240 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Royal Gold makes up 2.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Royal Gold worth $20,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.83. The stock had a trading volume of 472,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,377. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $306.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.10.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.74, for a total transaction of $243,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,213,646.68. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Royal Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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