Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER is Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV's 2nd Largest Position

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,786 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 47,874 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 8.5% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $35,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

UBER stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $147.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company's 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.10.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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