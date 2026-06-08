Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER is Lyrical Asset Management LP's 9th Largest Position

Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518,917 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 702,882 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 4.0% of Lyrical Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 0.17% of Uber Technologies worth $287,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $70.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

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Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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