Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 135,385 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $39,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.68.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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