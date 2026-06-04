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Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Uber Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CIBC Asset Management increased its Uber stake by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, holding 487,460 shares valued at about $39.8 million.
  • Uber’s institutional ownership remains high, with hedge funds and other investors owning 80.24% of the stock, while insider activity included SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy selling 30,000 shares in March.
  • Analysts are still generally positive on Uber: the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus with a $104.68 average price target, and recent reports highlighted continued interest in its autonomous-vehicle strategy and cost-cutting efforts.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Uber Technologies.

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 135,385 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $39,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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