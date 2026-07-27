Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Acquired by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,698 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Hound Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hound Partners LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company's fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here