Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 1,906.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,079 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 86,540 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors' holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 473 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,532 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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