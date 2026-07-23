Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 1.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $45,280,000 after buying an additional 82,851 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $17,336,000. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $10,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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