Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 727.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,723 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the period. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said AI tools have boosted employee productivity enough that the company is slowing hiring, which could support margins if the efficiency gains hold. The company also said it is capping AI spending after blowing through its annual budget in just one quarter, signaling tighter cost control. Article: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Says Company 'Blew' Through Its Annual AI Budget In A Single Quarter, Reports Increased Human Productivity
- Positive Sentiment: Uber is expanding its robotaxi ambitions with a large investment in Nuro, tied to plans for a major autonomous vehicle rollout using Lucid vehicles, which could strengthen its long-term growth story. Article: Uber commits nearly $500 million to Nuro robotaxi startup
- Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced a new grant round through its Health Access Fund with LISC to help low-income patients access transportation, which supports Uber’s brand and community relationships but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article: Uber and LISC open new grant application through Health Access Fund to bridge transportation gaps for low-income patients
- Neutral Sentiment: Several reports focused on whether Uber is a buy after recent weakness, reflecting ongoing investor debate rather than a clear new catalyst. Article: Is Trending Stock Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) a Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Investors remain worried that robotaxis could disrupt Uber’s ride-hailing business, and reports said the company is recruiting fewer drivers in some self-driving markets and is making a bigger bet on autonomous vehicles to adapt. That shift adds uncertainty around Uber’s future moat and driver supply. Article: Uber is making a much bigger bet on robotaxis
- Negative Sentiment: Uber also cut 23% of roles in its People and Places division, a sign of restructuring that may help efficiency but can also reflect pressure to trim costs amid a more cautious outlook. Article: Uber Reshapes HR Team As Stock Trades Below Valuation Estimates
Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies
In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.
Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of UBER stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.68.
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About Uber Technologies
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Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
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