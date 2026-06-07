Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 727.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,723 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the period. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.68.

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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