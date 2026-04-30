Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 420.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,368 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,538,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $74,107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,730,516 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $365,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.27. 2,302,294 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,648,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $151.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber officially added in‑app hotel bookings via a partnership with Expedia, opening access to 700,000+ hotels and vacation rentals inside the Uber app — a direct move to expand gross bookings and keep more travel spend in‑app. Business Wire: Uber Expands into Travel

Uber officially added in‑app hotel bookings via a partnership with Expedia, opening access to 700,000+ hotels and vacation rentals inside the Uber app — a direct move to expand gross bookings and keep more travel spend in‑app. Positive Sentiment: Uber showcased multiple AI and product features (AI booking assistance, voice ride requests, shopping and "room service") designed to drive higher user engagement and new revenue lines beyond rides and Eats — reinforcing the super‑app monetization story. CNBC: Uber makes big bets on travel, hotels and AI

Uber showcased multiple AI and product features (AI booking assistance, voice ride requests, shopping and "room service") designed to drive higher user engagement and new revenue lines beyond rides and Eats — reinforcing the super‑app monetization story. Positive Sentiment: Some influential investors and analysts are publicly bullish: Pershing Square’s attention and a reaffirmed “market outperform” from Citizens JMP with a $100 price target support upside expectations and can attract flows. Benzinga / TickerReport: Analyst PT

Some influential investors and analysts are publicly bullish: Pershing Square’s attention and a reaffirmed “market outperform” from Citizens JMP with a $100 price target support upside expectations and can attract flows. Neutral Sentiment: Uber’s product expansion is execution‑dependent — partnerships (like with Expedia) lower inventory risk but monetization and user adoption will take time; investors should watch early booking volumes and take‑rate trends. TechCrunch: Uber in the hotel business

Uber’s product expansion is execution‑dependent — partnerships (like with Expedia) lower inventory risk but monetization and user adoption will take time; investors should watch early booking volumes and take‑rate trends. Negative Sentiment: Labor and regulatory risk: Uber drivers in Victoria ratified a union contract — a precedent that could increase costs or encourage similar efforts elsewhere, which would pressure margins if widespread. GlobeNewswire: Victoria drivers unionize

Labor and regulatory risk: Uber drivers in Victoria ratified a union contract — a precedent that could increase costs or encourage similar efforts elsewhere, which would pressure margins if widespread. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing litigation and safety headlines remain a drag — recent passenger sexual‑assault verdicts keep potential legal exposure and reputational risk in investors' sights, even as Uber’s lawyers signal confidence. Bloomberg Law: Legal headwinds

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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