Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,612 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:UBER opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.40.

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More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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