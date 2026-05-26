Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,764 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 76,889 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. TD Cowen began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

UBER opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business's 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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