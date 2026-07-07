Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by Ascentis Independent Advisors

Ascentis Independent Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 141.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,918 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors' holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $45,280,000 after buying an additional 82,851 shares during the period. Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,884,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,336,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.49.

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Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.8%

UBER opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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